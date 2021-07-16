Kasie Hunt closed Friday’s episode of Way to Early with a surprising announcement that it would be her last show hosting and even suggested she was leaving MSNBC. Tweets from various media beat reporters and colleagues appear to confirm Hunt’s sudden and surprise departure from NBC News.

At the end of Friday’s show, Hunt moved to what she called “bittersweet” news before announcing it would be her “final broadcast with all of you,” addressing her viewers of the 5 AM show. She then said “I will have more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks,” before thanking Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinksi and the NBC News family.

“Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon!” she added on Twitter.

Hunt gave birth to her first child in September of 2019, and she has remained a tireless and ubiquitous presence both on MSNBC’s airwaves and the halls of the Capitol building where she honed her reputation as a terrific political reporter. It’s not clear where she will land, but her departure is a big loss for NBC News.

Watch above via MSNBC.

