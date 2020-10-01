There is little question that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has a terrific academic record, one that has helped her receive a nomination to the country’s highest court by President Donald Trump. But amid her illustrious career as a top student, lawyer and judge, there is one thing that she is not: a Rhodes scholar.

At least not in the manner that it was presented by Kayleigh McEnany during a Thursday morning press briefing. Towards that start of what became a contentious event, the White House press secretary touted Barrett’s impressive career saying “Judge Barrett is extremely well qualified. She graduated summa cum Laude from Notre Dame law school and achieving the best record in scholarship and is a Rhodes scholar.”

The thing is though, she isn’t a “Rhodes scholar” in the traditional sense. She did not attend Oxford University in England on a Rhodes scholarship. She was a student of Rhodes College in Memphis, TN, where she was, of course, a scholar. So technically, yes, she was a Rhodes (College) scholar, and not an Oxford University student on a Rhodes Scholarship.

Likely an honest mistake, but given near constant allegations that this White House plays with the truth, some may see this as a more nefarious misdirection.

Watch above via Fox News.

