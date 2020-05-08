WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Flees Briefing as CBS’ Paula Reid Confronts Her for Totally Ignoring Coronavirus, Focusing on Flynn

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spent the first nine minutes of her briefing Friday railing against the Obama administration Justice Department for their handling of the Michael Flynn case — following news that the DOJ has dropped its prosecution. In her opening remarks, McEnany focused entirely on Flynn, and did not speak about any topic related to the coronavirus — despite news of staffers for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence testing positive, and despite record job loss having just been announced.

One reporter wanted to know why.

McEnany called on eight correspondents for questions over the next 11 minutes — during which she did respond to questions about the virus, as well as a few more queries about Flynn. But she did, during the abbreviated session, not recognize CBS’ Paula Reid.

The press secretary asked for the time, and was told it was 12:58 p.m ET. She then promptly wrapped up the proceeding.

“I’m sorry to cut this short,” McEnany said. “But as you know, you guys were supposed to be, three minutes ago, with President of the United States. So I will leave you guys with that. I hope you have a wonderful weekend. And thanks so much everyone.”

As McEnany hastily gathered her notes, Reid confronted her about completely ignoring the subject that has dominated American life for the past several months.

“Why did you spend the first part of this briefing talking about Mike Flynn—”

“Justice matters,” McEnany intjected, while rapidly shuffling off the podium.

In a flash, she was gone — out of earshot as Reid finished her question.

“When both the president and vice president were exposed to coronavirus and we have historic unemployment?” Reid said. “Is that really what’s top of mind today for the White House?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]