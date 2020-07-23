With the death toll for the coronavirus pandemic continuing to escalate, the Lincoln Project released a new ad condemning President Donald Trump for bringing the country to this moment.

The NeverTrump Republican political organization released a new video entitled Failure on Thursday, and it presents a collection of statements and predictions Trump made about Covid-19 since the start of 2020. The comments include Trump dismissing the pandemic’s severity, his claim that it’s “under control,” a prediction that the virus will eventually “disappear,” false statements on tests, and statements bragging about himself throughout the crisis.

As the ad cycles through Trump’s comments, the timeline morphs into a chart that tracks the rise of cases in the U.S., ending the count at more than 140,000 Americans dead and nearly 4 million cases.

“We could have won,” the ad caption says, “but our ‘wartime’ president surrendered.”

To refresh your memory, here are just some of the moments to which the ad makes reference:

The ad concludes with Trump’s recent statement admitting the crisis is likely to “get worse before it gets better.”

Watch above, via The Lincoln Project.

