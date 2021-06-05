WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at NC GOP Convention in Greenville, NC

Ex-president Donald Trump will be addressing the North Carolina Republican Party Convention on Saturday, from Greenville, North Carolina.

Trump will first attend a ticketed dinner that began at 5:30 p.m. ET, and is scheduled to deliver his convention speech at 7 p.m.

The event is being carried live on CSPAN-1, on multiple local North Carolina TV stations, and above online by Right Side Broadcasting.

On Saturday morning, the New York Times offered a small preview of some of the topics that will be on the table, including the last election, the next one, President Joe Biden, and apparently some additional bashing of NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci in the wake of thousands of his emails being released to the public.

If we’re taking bets, I’d give even odds he mentions Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the story of her abuela.

Watch live above, via RSBN.

