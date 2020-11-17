WATCH LIVE: Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Dorsey Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where they are likely to face questions about how content is regulated on their social-media platforms. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

The hearing comes less than three weeks after Dorsey and Zuckerberg appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee. At the time, they were pressed about their websites’ alleged bias against conservatives, plus how their platforms deal with hate speech and misinformation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s hearing is likely to be more intense since these questions will probably come back up again, but now Dorsey and Zuckerberg will also be asked about how their platforms have conducted themselves in the aftermath of the 2020 Election.

Ever since Joe Biden was declared the winner by most reliable election trackers, Donald Trump and his allies have stormed against the results with unsubstantiated claims that the contest was tainted by mass voter fraud. The president has been flagged by Facebook and Twitter numerous times for spreading false information in connection with these claims.

Since the committee is chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), it is likely that the hearing will discuss Twitter’s restrictions on The New York Post over their dubiously-sourced article about the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. This, in turn, may lead to discussions about how Graham encouraged Trump to keep disputing the election results, accused Democrats of winning only by cheating, and now Georgia’s secretary of state has accused him of pressuring him to throw out legally-casted ballots in the middle of the state’s recount.

Watch above, via Fox 10 News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]