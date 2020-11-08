President Donald Trump continues to falsely say that he won the election and has stirred up claims of voter fraud. Lindsey Graham backed him up on Fox News this Sunday morning with Maria Bartiromo.

Graham appeared on Fox — which has called the election for Joe Biden — to say, “This is a contested election, the media doesn’t decide who becomes president. If they did you’d never have a Republican president forever, so we’re discounting them.”

He backed up the Trump team’s claims of voter fraud and said, “If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again.”

“President Trump should not concede,” Graham said, even making claims about Michigan — a state called early on for Biden.— and telling Republican candidate John James not to concede because “these computers… do not pass the smell test.”

He declared that “we can’t let the media run America” and was baffled by how Joe Biden coule get more votes than Barack Obama “in areas that decided the election and not other parts of the country.”

Bartiromo — who got flagged by Twitter for election misinformation last week — said, “You make a good point, because you could look at that, the fact that he got more votes than President Obama, you could also look at the fact that you did so well. Your opponent raised $57 million in the third quarter alone, shattering Senate records. Voters voted you to a reelection term, and the same that we just heard from Kevin McCarthy — it’s odd to me that that would happen and President Trump still loses.”

Graham also asked, “How can you pick up seats in the House and hold the Senate and Trump lose?”

He concluded the interview by declaring, “Trump has not lost. Do not concede, Mr. President, fight hard.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

