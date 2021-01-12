Members of the FBI and Department of Justice will announce updates on the investigation into the pro-Trump mob that violently attacked the Capitol last week.

The briefing is set to begin at 3:00 pm ET on Tuesday and it will be the first official press conference from federal law enforcement officials since President Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol last Wednesday.

Some mob members, which included prominent pro-Trump figures, have been arrested after they were spotted at the protest, but many still managed to avoid repercussions.

The briefing comes after a recent report indicated that the FBI knew political “extremists” were planning to protest in D.C. last week.

“Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa [sic] slave soldiers being spilled,” read the document, quoting the threat. “Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

Former federal agent and MSNBC national security analyst Clint Watts also reported that the FBI has received more than 40,000 tips since Wednesday’s insurrection — making members of the agency as stressed as they were following the 9/11 terror attacks.

