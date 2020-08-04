White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

It is likely McEnany will face questions about Donald Trump’s comments to Jonathan Swan during the president’s extensive interview with Axios. The conversation’s most stunning moments ranged from Trump comments about Covid-19 testing, to his defense of resuming campaign rallies, to his swipes at civil rights icon John Lewis just after the congressman’s death.

McEnany also figures to face further questions about Trump’s angry comments toward White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx. After numerous jabs at Dr. Anthony Fauci over the months, Trump attacked Birx for the first time on Monday over her response to comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi was accusing Birx of being an enabler for Trump’s misinformation at the time, but since Birx has acknowledged the surge in coronavirus cases around the country, the blow-up has segued into questions about why Trump and his coronavirus task force repeatedly contradict each other.

Other topics that might come up include; Microsoft’s possible acquisition of TikTok,the ongoing debate over proposed unemployment benefits for Congress’ coronavirus relief package, and Trump’s continued attack on mail-in voting.

