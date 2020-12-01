The Michigian State Senate Oversight Committee is commencing a series of hearings today in order to address issues that have been raised about how the 2020 Election played out in the state.

The hearing comes after Michigan certified President-elect Joe Biden as the state’s winner with 150,000 more votes than President Donald Trump. The state was one of several battlegrounds that have been under review since Election Day, but last week’s certification by the Michigan State Board of Canvassers hand the state’s 20 electoral votes over to Biden.

Republican officials attempted to delay the final certification of Biden’s victory, which arose from a great deal of commotion ever since Michigan GOP officials refused to certify Biden’s win in Wayne County. The outrage escalated as Trump praised the delay, spread baseless mass voter fraud claims about the state, and hosted multiple Republican state lawmakers from Michigan at the White House.

Michigan House Oversight Chair Matt Hall says Giuliani will appear before the committee on Wednesday to address the supposed fraud and other problems that undermined the election throughout the state. This comes after Giuliani and fellow Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis disputed the election results before the Arizona State Legislature on Monday, just for the state to certify Biden’s victory there as well in the middle of the hearing.

