WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump — Day 5

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was expected to conclude on Saturday, as the Senate prepared to make their final vote on whether or not to convict.

The closing arguments were expected on day five, and it was not expected the Senate will have the votes to convict. The AP reported on Saturday morning that Senator Mitch McConnell will be voting to acquit, per their sources.

The first thing that happened as proceedings opened on Saturday was lead House Rep. Jamie Raskin requesting time to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her account of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s reported phone call with President Trump on January 6.

Michael van der Veen responded by demanding the opportunity to call witnesses of his own. We will have more breaking coverage as this develops. In the meantime, watch the live stream above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]