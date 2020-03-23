The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing on Monday to address the government’s ongoing efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump has made regular appearances at these briefings, and it is very possible he will face questions, during Monday’s session, on whether he wants state governments to end their lockdown policies. The president repeatedly hinted in the last 24 hours that he wants a rollback on the restrictive mandates that were put in place to enforce social distancing.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Political followers have taken this and other retweets on Trump’s feed to mean that the president views the economic woes of the pandemic to be worse than the health concerns. This has raised questions on whether Trump will support officials who called for extending America’s 15 day period of adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Trump could also be asked about his reported disputes with Dr. Anthony Fauci. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been on record multiple times in recent days as he contradicted Trump on the science of addressing COVID-19. Fauci voiced a number of candid thoughts about Trump’s inaccurate statements in a recent interview, and in the meantime, reports indicate that Trump has grown “frustrated” with Fauci’s contradictions.

