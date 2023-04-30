WATCH: Martha Raddatz Receives Painfully-Awkward Pause From Biden Voter Asked to Explain What She Likes About Him

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz spoke to a Pennsylvania woman who was quite symbolic of the lack of enthusiasm Joe Biden has among voters.

Raddatz spoke to Democrats across Pennsylvania for a package aired Sunday on This Week, and she sought their opinions about the president now that he intends to pursue re-election in 2024. One of the younger voters Raddatz spoke to was Elaina Symes, a Temple University student who said she was “not particularly” excited to see Biden run again because she wants a more progressive candidate.

Raddatz said in a voiceover that Symes had voted for Biden before, but she “couldn’t point me to anything that would make her want to vote for him again.” This was followed by Raddatz airing the part where she asked Symes “What do you like about Joe Biden?”

This was met with about 10 seconds of awkward hesitation as Symes laughed while trying to think up an answer. When she finally had one, she responded “That he’s not Trump.”

Raddatz explained that “disappointment and frustration” were the most common reactions she got from the young voters she spoke to about Biden running again. This comes after polls showed that before Biden confirmed his 2024 run, most Americans did not want to see him campaign for a second term.

Mark Heller was another voter Raddatz spoke to, and he echoed Symes by explaining that his single reason to vote for Biden is “I’m not gonna vote for Trump.”

Watch above via ABC.

