WATCH: Mike Lindell Makes Bonkers Accusation — Even For Him — Live On Stage

At his so-called cyber symposium, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that a writer for far right website Gateway Pundit might be a CIA plant trying to undermine his conference … or something? But they are looking into it for sure.

Lindell was apparently unhappy about a post at the conspiracy blog that focused on the news of supposed cyber security expert Josh Merritt that broke earlier Thursday.

The story, originally from the Washington Times, reports Merritt as explaining that the much-ballyhooed “packet captures” that would serve as smoking are “unrecoverable.”

The Gateway blog, under the byline Larry Johnson, wrote about it, saying: “One of Mike Lindell’s cyber experts bailed on the China hack theory earlier this week and spoke with the media. Why now? Why would he wait until the week of the symposium to bail?”

Lindell interrupted one of the panels at his conference in order to address it, saying that it’s “a lie” and that they are “checking into this Larry Johnson.”

“Sounds like he’s CIA,” said Lindell.

“Is that correct?” he asked someone off camera and off-stage. “Right, that’s the word we’re getting. So we’re going to check out this Larry Johnson. And just wanted to interrupt you, because that’s what, they’re out there, they’re trying to, they’re trying everything they can right now to destroy the message coming out of this summit.”

