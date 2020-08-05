Vice President Mike Pence attacked Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network for being a “disappointment to conservatives” following recent rulings where he’s sided with liberals.

“We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said to CBN News’ David Brody. “Whether it be the Obamacare decision or whether it be a slate of recent decisions all the way through Calvary Chapel.”

“It’s a reminder,” Pence continued. “I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court. We remember the issue back in 2016 which I believe loomed large in voters decisions between Hilary Clinton and the man who would become the president of the United States. Some people thought it wouldn’t be this big of an issue these days, but I think that’s all changed.”

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence calls out Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts by name. He says, “Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives.” Watch from my interview with @VP in Florida today. Full report on @700club Thursday + clips on @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/z6IANVONr5 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 6, 2020

Roberts, who Republicans voted unanimously to the court in 2005, was in favor of not immediately ending DACA and preserving health protections for trans people in June — both of which went against President Donald Trump’s public policy stances. He also sided with liberals in a Louisiana abortion case on June 29, shocking both liberals and conservatives.

Conservatives have attacked Roberts for his recent decisions, including Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs who claimed Roberts “lost his mind.” CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin also expressed similar surprise to his decisions, saying, “Something is going on with John Roberts. John Roberts has sided with the liberals now in three of the biggest cases of the year.”

