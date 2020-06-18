Fox Business host Lou Dobbs blasted the Supreme Court over its “tortured reasoning” behind its decision supporting DACA, pinning the blame on Chief Justice John Roberts who the host believes has “lost his mind.”

Roberts, who was nominated to replace Sandra Day O’Connor in 2005 by Republican President George W. Bush, voted in favor of not immediately ending DACA and preserving health protections for trans people in the last week — both of which went against President Donald Trump’s public policy stances.

In Roberts’ explanation on continuing DACA Thursday, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, he wrote: “The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so.”

Dobbs, a hardline immigration restrictionist and pro-Trump cheerleader, addressed the Supreme Court ruling in his opening monologue on Fox Business, but waited until the final segment of the show to attack it.

“It looks to me like John Roberts has lost his mind,” Dobbs said. “That’s some of the most tortured reasoning I’ve ever seen by a Chief Justice. It looks like the margin for his intellectual capacity diminishes each time he goes with the liberals.”

“I don’t think it’s intellectual capacity, I think it’s worse than that,” Republican National Lawyers’ Association vice president Harmeet Dhillon said in response. “It’s results-oriented jurisprudence which is really bad no matter who is doing it.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

