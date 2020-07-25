Conservatives on Twitter Lose It on Chief Justice John Roberts Over Church Coronavirus Case: ‘National Disgrace!’

Prominent conservatives took to Twitter to blast Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts over his vote to reject a church’s challenge to Nevada coronavirus restrictions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court denied an emergency application in Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Sisolak, in which the church sought to block Nevada state restrictions on religious gatherings. Chief Justice Roberts sided with the four more liberal justices in a 5-4 decision.

The majority did not offer an explanation, but as the New York Times points out, Roberts wrote a concurring opinion in a similar case earlier this year:

“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” he wrote at the time. “Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time,” the chief justice wrote. “And the order exempts or treats more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.”

That decision unleashed a wave of social media criticism overnight, causing Roberts to become a top trending topic with tens of thousands of tweets — many from prominent conservatives angry over the decision.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote “John Roberts has abandoned his oath,” then “joked” “But, on the upside, maybe Nevada churches should set up craps tables? Then they could open?”

John Roberts has abandoned his oath. But, on the upside, maybe Nevada churches should set up craps tables? Then they could open? https://t.co/6pWoOwg9ts — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 25, 2020

Trump superfan Charlie Kirk called Roberts a “national disgrace” — twice.

John Roberts is a Bush-appointed, national disgrace. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2020

John Roberts’ ruling today allows casinos in Las Vegas to remain open without limitation but not churches. John Roberts is a disgrace to ‘conservatism’ RT if you agree! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2020

Senator Tom Cotton was similarly displeased.

John Roberts at his hearing: “If the Constitution says that the little guy should win, the little guy’s going to win in court before me.” What happened to that judge? He didn’t mention his belief that casinos have more rights than churches. https://t.co/KjpyLbkIMo — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 25, 2020

Conservative host Steve Deace said Roberts should be “impeached.”

John Roberts should be impeached. And George W. Bush is one of the worst presidents of all time. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 25, 2020

Mike Huckabee said he’d settle for Roberts’ retirement.

Thanks @realDonaldTrump for appointing Gorsuch. Too bad Chief In-Justice John Roberts is so swamp-infected that he protects casinos & punishes places of worship. He needs to retire, but first he just needs to repent! https://t.co/ZFjyvxTRn6 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 25, 2020

Fox’s Mark Levin was appalled.

Another appalling Supreme Court decision, and another John Roberts disgracehttps://t.co/Tiz2ulMyqX — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 25, 2020

The hits on Roberts just kept coming.

John Roberts believes casinos deserve constitutional protections that churches do not. https://t.co/qsIifzjo8U — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 25, 2020

Evidently Mammon has five votes on the current #SCOTUS. “Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberal justices in turning aside a challenge from a Nevada church.”#ReligiousFreedom https://t.co/PT4O0sgRl4 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) July 25, 2020

Surprise… Chief Justice John Roberts sides with the liberal majority without explanation… Church should call Sunday service a protest, body count won’t matter. ‘US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule’ https://t.co/eUkJxtapGY — Jeffy (@JeffyJFR) July 25, 2020

There was also enjoyment of conservative tears from some quarters.

Trumpers are outraged at John Roberts- not because he isn’t conservative but because he won’t be more loyal to Trump than the US Constitution. These Trumpers are enablers of the greatest threat to our nation since World War II. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 25, 2020

Thank you to John Roberts for inciting the latest Twitter meltdown. I needed a palate cleanser after I saw why Ray Park is trending. https://t.co/DOpFQkduAy — Christie Zizo (@ChristieZizo) July 25, 2020

Yay John Roberts! https://t.co/iLmasylfuB — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) July 25, 2020

Three of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices penned dissents in the case.

