Morning Joe Hits Back at Trump’s ‘Childish’ Tweet In the Middle of a Pandemic: ‘He Can’t Help Himself!’

Morning Joe hit back at President Donald Trump after the commander in chief Tweeted schoolyard taunts designed to mock and demean the influential cable news morning show that has become a bastion of Trump criticism over the past few years.

Tuesday morning saw the White House televisions tuned into MSNBC, which seemed to raise the ire of President Trump, who he mocked with schoolyard taunts of “Morning Psycho on MSDNC.” He ridiculed host Joe Scarborough, suggesting he is not only “nuts” but that “his mind is shot!” Trump tweeted:

Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as “nuts” as people are saying. He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt! I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Mika Brzezinski was first to comment, telling viewers “this is your president, ladies and gentlemen. While tens of thousands of people have died, and there is suffering across the board in hospitals and hot spots across the country,” clearly suggesting that there are more important issues on which President Trump over cable news. “There is not the testing that Americans need, and the president refuses to do what needs to be done to get testing across the board.”

Joe Scarborough followed with the same sentiment. “Here you have a guy who is in the middle of a pandemic, and he can’t get out of the mud.”

“Again, every tweet he Tweets about us is usually filled with 20 or 30 lies,” Scarborough continued. “Counted about four or five in that one right there.”

“He can’t help himself,” Scarborough continued, before criticizing Trump for, “in the middle of a pandemic” posting on Twitter a political ad in which Barack Obama’s head is superimposed on a State Farm ad designed to mock Joe Biden. “That is beyond childish. I think a lot of people found it to be deeply offensive. Just as Republicans would have found Barack Obama doing that to George W. Bush, had he done that in his re-election campaign.”

Both Brzezinksi and Scarborough continued to hit Trump on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump since u are watching, can you imagine a president who would allow a pandemic to sweep in on his watch, fail to prepare, tens of thousands die, refuse to do national testing and drive the economy into the ground .. Oh wait… https://t.co/A6aQ6BUILW — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 21, 2020

We are not interested in you. Promise! Many just want a leader who is not limp in his response to a deadly pandemic.. so often the conversation is ABOUT you bc it appears you are reason for the slow weak unimpressive response to this pandemic. Sad trombone. https://t.co/Bz5YGyOBeJ — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 21, 2020

Donald, thanks for being our most loyal viewer. Now please get to work. Over 40,000 Americans have died from the pandemic. America has the most gifted scientists, doctors, and technology leaders. Please use them and take charge of testing so we can get America working again! #USA https://t.co/2iNnoIRJLX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020

