WATCH: NBC News’ Peter Alexander Welcomes Psaki Back By Asking About ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki returned to the briefing room Friday for the first time since she tested positive for Covid-19, and was asked about the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants that have been a recently popular trend among conservatives seeking to mock President Joe Biden.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a coded way to say “F*ck Joe Biden” after a sports reporter apparently misheard what chanting NASCAR fans were saying.

Psaki declined to accompany Biden on his trip to Europe to visit the Vatican, the G20 Summit, and the COP26 climate conference because a member of her household had tested positive for Covid-19. She quarantined and then tested positive herself on October 31, releasing a statement saying that she was “grateful for the vaccine” and experiencing only mild symptoms.

On Friday, she reiterated her gratitude for the vaccine, shared that she was fortunate to not have any lingering symptoms, and took questions from the White House Press Corps on a variety of topics.

NBC Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander asked Psaki about the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants.

“Across this country, we’ve seen the new phenomenon lately, chanted at sporting events and on signs, the phrase is ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ a sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden,” said Alexander as Psaki tightly smiled and nodded. “What does the president make of that?” he asked.

“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” replied Psaki.

Alexander followed up, asking about Biden’s pledge to end the “uncivil war” in American politics, and if “through that lens right now, does the president think there are things that he can do differently, or how does he react to the stuff he sees out there, when it is one of his primary promises or desires to help bring Americans together?”

“Well,” Psaki replied, “it takes two to move towards a more civil engagement and discourse in this country, and the president is going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on, which is that he wants to govern for all Americans.”

