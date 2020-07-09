Former U.S. Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal criticized his MSNBC colleagues for calling the Supreme Court ruling over President Donald Trump’s tax records a mixed bag, Thursday, arguing that Trump “lost” and that the president could be indicted before the 2020 election if Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance moves fast.

“I’ve been listening to our reporting for the last hour and I love my MSNBC colleagues and analysts, but I profoundly disagreement with almost everything that’s been said,” Katyal declared, after NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams called the ruling “a mixed day” and “mixed bag” for the president. “This is not a mixed bag or a victory for Trump. Trump shouldn’t be happy about this. The fact is he lost.”

finally getting on air, i disagree with much of what the reporters and analysts on @msnbc have said thus far. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 9, 2020

“He lost resoundingly, 7-2, including his own appointees to the court Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. The court by seven justices rejected his broad claims of immunity, and for a president who’s sworn to take care that the laws be faithfully executed in our Constitution, the Supreme Court is saying these are bogus claims,” he declared, adding, “It’s true the case is now going to go back to New York and to the D.C. courts, but the key question is what’s left, and with the Manhattan case, very little.”

Katyal claimed it’s “very hard” for Trump “to assert any form of immunity,” arguing, “With Congress maybe he’s got some more arguments back in the trial court, but nobody thought he was going to win, that the House was going to win immediate release of the tax returns or anything like that. So this is I think the best that the challengers thought.”

Katyal did note, however, that Trump could possibly delay it until “after Election Day and delay getting all the information to New York,” but described the possibility as “doubtful.”

“Look, these cases can move very quickly. The Nixon tapes case moved in a matter of three months. Bush versus Gore, start to finish, the election dispute of 2000, 36 days. This is all about the election of 2020, and I expect Cy Vance to move incredibly fast,” he said, before calling President Trump’s defense in New York “a paper-thin shield at best.”

“I think it’s totally possible for all of this to come out before the 2020 election in terms of New York’s prosecutors getting this information and acting on it,” Katyal concluded. “So I would caution all those folks who have been listening to this for the last half hour and say, ‘This is a mixed bag.’ It is not. If I’m Donald Trump, I am scared right now. Whether or not it comes before or after the 2020 election, Cy Vance is going to get this material, and it looks pretty damaging to Donald Trump.”

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano made a similar argument, calling the ruling “a defeat for the president.”

