Jon Favreau, a one-time speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, shared the results of a focus group where not one of nine people could name their representative in Congress. Additionally, one person was unaware of what midterm elections are.

Favreau joined MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight Wednesday to discuss a tour he has embarked on across the country to talk with prospective voters who do not follow the issues closely.

A clip he shared with host Alex Wagner showed there are many Americans who are so checked out, that their grasp of the issues is nonexistent.

Favreau asked nine people, “How many of you plan on voting in the midterm elections this November?”

One woman raised her hand quickly, while another woman next to her eventually put her hand up as well.

A separate woman seated at the table asked, “What is that?”

In a follow-up question, Favreau asked the group, “Who is your member of Congress and you think they’re doing a good job?”

The woman who asked what the midterms are answered, “I don’t know anyone in Congress.”

Meanwhile, the group of five women and four men all agreed they did not know who represents them in Washington. Speaking to Favreau, Wagner called the results of the focus group both “fun” and “shocking.”

“What have you found out in your travels across this great country about who swing voters actually are?” she asked him.

Favreau responded:

The 81 million people that showed up to vote against Donald Trump in 2020 – a very small percentage of them, as you mentioned – actually follow the news closely. Most people who actually vote don’t have a pre-formed political opinion. They’re not super ideological, they’re not super partisan. They pick between two candidates.

Favreau added each person in the focus group shown on MSNBC is from Orange County, California, and all voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Each is undecided about which party they will vote for in November.

He added most voters he has spoken to believe the media talks too much about Jan. 6 and Washington politics, and not enough about the prices of rent or food.

Each voter in the Orange County focus group said they were concerned about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

