The official “Salute to America” Fourth of July event will be livestreamed on Saturday starting at 6pm. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the annual event from the White House.

The fireworks over the National Mall will be the centerpiece of the event, which will also included military fly-overs from a variety of aircraft spanning the last century of air travel, and a special performance by the Blue Angels.

The White House says the President and First Lady will be joined by doctors, nurses, first responders, and “other heroes who fought the Coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.”

Media is reporting extensively on the risk of Coronavirus from the expected crowds, which will be in the same areas that very large crowds participated in days of protests under the watchful and lavish praise of that same media.

Event begins at 6pm in D.C., and you can watch uninterrupted here, via the White House live stream.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]