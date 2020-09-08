The View kicked off their new season on Tuesday with a rousing debate on President Donald Trump’s reported disrespect for American soldiers.

The conversation gravitated around The Atlantic’s reporting that Trump repeatedly disparaged veterans and fallen servicemen, according to anonymous White House sources. Sunny Hostin defended the contents of the article, noting that anonymous sources provided the journalistic foundations for the Watergate scandal, and “anonymous sources can be relied upon” for investigative reporting. She also referred to Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s recent diatribe against Trump as she argued that the article’s allegations match with Trump’s public conduct.

But Sara Haines — a former co-host for The View who officially returned to that position on Tuesday following the cancellation of her ABC daytime show — expressed skepticism about the report, calling out The Atlantic’s use of anonymous sources. While she acknowledged that such sources are “essential at times,” she added that she’s “seen many an article written based on anonymous sources that has made me cynical and skeptical if that’s all you have.”

“People are going to see and believe what they want to in regard to this article,” Haines said. “I personally don’t think there’s enough evidence for me to base a comment on whether it happened or not…I don’t have enough evidence to say whether for sure this was said, but regardless, it leaves people where they were to start.”

Joy Behar chided Haines, telling her “you should have more faith in anonymous sources.”

“I don’t eliminate anonymous sources,” Haines responded. “I say everyone should pause in regard to anonymous sources.”

Meghan McCain also had her say after a commercial break, and while she also raised her objections to anonymous sources, she and Whoopi Goldberg agreed that The Atlantic’s report was most “probably” accurate, judging by Trump’s record.

In recent days, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg defended his reporting by dismissing Trump’s intimidation, and saying he honored his source’s requests for anonymity due to their concerns for their safety.

Watch above, via ABC.

