Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III unleashed a blistering tweetstorm on President Donald Trump on Friday night, condemning him — without ever naming him — for the “utter and vulgar contempt” he has reportedly shown to the military and urging Americans to “vote him out.”

Sullenberger, a former Air Force fighter pilot and captain, became a worldwide celebrity for his “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on January 15, 2009. He retired in 2010 after 30 years as a commercial pilot. Earlier this year, Sullenberger joined Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a Nevada caucus rally, endorsing his 2020 run.

On Friday night, the famous pilot and safety advocate laid out his own meticulous case against Trump, clearly alluding to the bombshell report from The Atlantic — since confirmed by three other news outlets — that claims Trump insulted American war dead and veterans are “suckers” and “losers.” And he began with some background on his own family’s history of military service.

But then after noting “I have always tried to be a voice fo reason and to speak in a measured way,” Sullenberger lays into the president, saying “It is time to call out egregious behavior for what it is.”

“For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving out country,” Sullenberger wrote. “While I am not surprised, I am disgusted by the current occupant of the Oval Office. He has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit for and to have no respect for the office he holds.”

“He cannot understand selflessness because he is selfish. He cannot conceive of courage because he is a coward. He cannot feel duty because he is disloyal,” Sullenberger said in a damning conclusion opposing Trump’s re-election, that ended with a link to The Atlantic story. “We owe it not only to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, but to ourselves and to succeeding generations to vote him out.”

