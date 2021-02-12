At the close of the fourth day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate moved to take care of one additional piece of legislative business: honoring Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman for his heroism on January 6th.

In the days after the insurrection, videos emerged showing how Goodman baited the rioters as they approached the still-evacuating Senate chamber, making himself their target and leading them down a hallway away from endangered members of Congress. Then, on the second day of the impeachment trial, House Managers played new, stunning video that demonstrated how Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was just moments away from being overtaken by the angry mob and how Goodman ushered him to safety.

Rising to address the full Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hailed Goodman’s selfless acts and moved to recognize him with Congress’s highest award.

“In a moment I’ll ask the Senate to pass legislation that would offer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal,” Schumer said. “In the weeks after the attack on January 6th, the world learned about the incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day. Here in this trial we saw new video, powerful video, showing calmness under pressure, his courage the line of duty and his foresight in the midst of chaos and the willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”

“Officer Goodman is in the chamber tonight,” Schumer then noted, as the entire body rose and turned toward the policeman to offer a standing ovation.

“I want to be clear that he was not alone that day,” Schumer went on. “The nation saw and has now seen numerous examples of the heroic conduct of the Capitol Police, the (D.C.) Metropolitan Police, the S.W.A.T. Teams that were with us on January the 6th here in the Capitol protecting us. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to each and every one of them, particularly now as members of the force continue to bear scars seen and unforeseen from the events that much disgraceful day. Let us give them all the honor and recognition they so justly deserve.”

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) concurred, the measure to honor Goodman passed unanimously, without objection.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

