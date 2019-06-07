CNN obtained and aired exclusive declassified footage today of a U.S. ship nearly colliding into a Russian warship as it approached the Navy vessel at high speeds in the Pacific ocean.

The video, which was captured while both ships were in the East China Sea at an unspecified date, shows the Russian vessel coming within 50-1oo feet of the U.S. warship, which the Kremlin is blaming on America, as they to claim to have had the right away during the incident. The U.S. Navy maintains that the near-collision was Russia’s fault, as they say, the warship made an unsafe approach toward them while they were attempting to land a helicopter on the deck of the vessel.

“It is pretty darn chilling to look how close that Russian warship is coming to the deck of this U.S. ship,” observed CNN’s Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr. “U.S. sailors on deck taking photos, documenting this incident as they stand on their deck. Look at that — you can see that Russian wake at high speed right behind the Russian warship as it comes alongside.”

“Regardless of the debate between Moscow and Washington over right of way, what is very clear is you see the Russian wake, you see the Russian ship approaching the U.S. Navy warship in open waters, mystifying why the Russians had to come so close, why they had to make that approach, why they had to challenge the U.S. Navy warship,” she added. “There is plenty of open water for them to maneuver in.”

Starr also noted that a Russian aircraft “unsafely intercepted” a U.S. military aircraft while flying over the Mediterranean just yesterday, while the U.S. Air Force has also approached Russian planes near Alaska.

“This is just not the way safe international maritime operations are supposed to be conducted by anybody,” said the CNN correspondent.

Watch above, via CNN.

