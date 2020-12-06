A Saturday Night Live digital short spoofed Eminem’s famous music video “Stan” with a Christmas twist. The end of the sketch even featured a quick cameo from Eminem himself.

The 2000 song featuring Dido tells the story of a crazed young man who claims to be Eminem’s biggest fan. After Eminem doesn’t reply to three of his letters, he drives off a bridge and kills himself. SNL’s version replaced Eminem with Jason Bateman as Santa Claus. The sketch starts with one of Santa’s elves saying one Dear Santa letter is “a bit weird” but “starts normal.”

It immediately cuts to Pete Davidson as “Stu” reading aloud from his letter, “Dear Santa Claus please bring me a PS5. I tried to buy one at a Walmart, ran around the shopping mall like Paul Blart. I tried to find one for sale, but the thing is that they’re all out. Yo, I even went to a Game Stop and then I was like, ‘Oh wait stop, Santa Claus can make one.'”

Just like the original song, the verses get more intense as the song progresses.

“Dear Mister Holly Jolly two-faced son of a b*tch,” Davidson later writes. “I hope you crash your sleigh and wind up facedown in a ditch. I guess even the great Saint Nick can’t track down a PS5. Hey Santa, I drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive? You ruined Christmas. I wish I never told you what was on my wishlist.”

“I think it’s time I write a letter back to Stu,” Bateman interrupted. “Dear Stu, I think you got the wrong address, bro. I’m not Santa Claus.”

The skit ended with Eminem on a TV screen saying, “That’s crazy. A PS5? I didn’t even ask for this. I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f*cked up.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]