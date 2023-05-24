Watch Sunny Hostin’s World Collapse As She Finds Out Mid-Sentence How Wrong She Is About Elon Musk, Trump, and Biden

View co-host Sunny Hostin was devastated to find out in the middle of her sentence that her expectation of Elon Musk‘s approval rating being “in the toilet” was wrong, and therefore the entire point she was making about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden, and ex-president Donald Trump was wrong as well.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, the hosts discussed DeSantis making his presidential announcement on Twitter with owner Elon Musk, echoing what most of the mainstream press are saying about the non-traditional media venue.

During the discussion, Hostin brought up approval ratings in order to suggest that by associating himself with someone who most people dislike, DeSantis is only hurting himself and is making a strategic error.

“That’s why I wonder who’s sort of advising him at this point,” Hostin said about the decision, arguing that Twitter’s audience is limited before making her point about Musk.

“And when you compare a Twitter announcement with Elon Musk, who I don’t know what his approval rating is, but it’s like in the toilet? Forty–” she said, pausing as the audience laughed and co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

She attempted to continue, saying “He’s at–” before being corrected in the middle of the sentence over her earpiece.

“Oh, I’m sorry. I was just told he’s more favorable than Biden and Trump, which scares me,” the crestfallen host said. “But so it’s 47%.”

The number comes from the latest Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll which found that Musk has a more favorable approval rating than Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis, and that all three of them beat out Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watch the clip above, via The View.

