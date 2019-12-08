Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) apparently made people laugh on Sunday during his testy interview with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet The Press.

Todd and Cruz had multiple exchanges of interest during their conversation on the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal, but the conversation potentially reached the apex when the senator said he believes the Ukraine election-meddling narrative that was just smacked down before the impeachment inquiry as a fictional pro-Russia idea.

“Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the election in 2016?” Todd asked

“I do,” Cruz responded, “and I think there is considerable evidence.”

“You do?” Todd responded with wide eyes, and at that moment, audible sniggering could be heard from the studio staff.

