WATCH: Trump Homeland Chief Stumped at Hearing By Coronavirus Questions — From Republican Senator

Chad Wolf, a Trump appointee serving as acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, appeared rattled over questions relating to the novel coronavirus spreading and the government’s readiness while being questioned by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

When asked by Kennedy, “You can’t tell us how many your models are anticipating?”

Wolf stated, “No, senator.”

“Don’t you think you ought to check on that, as the head of Homeland Security?” Kennedy then asked.

Wolf responded that “task forces” were looking into the issue.

“I’m all for committees and task forces, but you’re the secretary, I think you ought to know that answer,” Kennedy stated.

Kennedy then asked Wolf how the virus is transferred — a question which the secretary stubbled through answering.

As the interrogation continued, Kennedy – a republican senator – continued to rip Wolf over his difficulty questions regarding the deadly virus.

“Do we have enough respirators?” asked the senator.

Wolf appeared puzzled, then referred the senator to HHS.

“You’re the secretary of Homeland Security, and you can’t tell me if we have enough respirators,” Kennedy riffed.

“You don’t know the answer, do you?” Kennedy continued.

Wolf then fired back, “You’re asking me a number of medical questions that the CDC and HHS are focusing on…”

“I’m asking you questions as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. And you’re supposed to keep us safe. And you need to know the answers to these questions,” Kennedy replied.

Wolf is slated to speak at the conservative conference, CPAC later this week – whether or not he will talk on the virus is unknown at this time.

