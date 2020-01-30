Mexican and U.S. officials both confirmed that a portion of President Donald Trump’s border wall collapsed on Wednesday after getting blown over.

Footage from the scene has shows that an array of 30-foot tall steel panels fell on a row of trees between the Californian town of Calexico and Mexicali in Mexico. The collapsed segment is reportedly one of the wall sections that was in the process of being fortified with concrete anchors before it succumbed to the wind.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent Carlos Pitones told the Los Angeles Times. “CBP [Customs and Border Protection] will work with the construction contractor to mitigate the impact of high winds as construction continues.”

While Trump continues to tout the border wall as one of his signature political issues, his progress has been limited in comparison to the size and scale of his campaign promises for a new barricade.

Most of the administration’s efforts have been scaled back from constructing a massive new wall to improving or replacing border security installations that were already in place.

It was just over a year ago when the U.S. government experienced the longest shutdown period in its national history when Trump and Congressional leaders couldn’t agree on how much federal funding should be appropriated toward border security. Trump signed a bill to end the shutdown in the end without getting the border wall funding he wanted.

Watch above, via The Guardian.

