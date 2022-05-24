WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Chastises View Crowd For Booing Kellyanne Conway

Whoopi Goldberg chastised The View’s audience for booing Kellyanne Conway during her interview on the show.

“I want to talk about the ‘big lie,’ the stolen election,” View host Sunny Hostin said to Conway on Tuesday, who appeared on the ABC show to promote her memoir, Here’s the Deal. Hostin added, “People around him lied to him and told him he won. Did you lie about him winning?”

Conway claimed she “never” lied to former President Donald Trump about the election results, prompting Hostin to ask if Conway agrees that Trump “lost both the popular vote and electoral college and that it was a free and fair election?”

“I think it’s pretty obvious that Joe Biden is the president,” Conway responded. “I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, respectfully.”

The hosts then interjected, noting that Trump is still peddling the “big lie.”

“I write extensively in this book, that I’m the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him, the earliest, that he came up short. It broke my heart. I wanted him to get re-elected,” Conway said.

“He should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy stuck in the basement, and you’re in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.

The remark earned some boos from the crowd, prompting Goldberg to turn her attention to the audience.

“Let me do something before you say anything else. Listen, this is The View, and this is her view and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows, please don’t boo her,” Goldberg said.

Conway thanked the host before cracking, “I think they’re booing [Joe Biden] staying in the basement.”

