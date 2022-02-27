In recent days, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has been lauded the world over for his courage in fighting the Russian invasion on his country. But Zelensky, a former comedian, is a man of many skills and talents — and one of those talents has become the talk of the internet.

Turns out Zelensky competed in — and won — Ukraine’s version of Dancing of the Stars back in 2012. And in a viral video which has spread across Twitter over the past 24 hours, viewers throughout the world have been left in awe of the Ukrainian leader’s ridiculous skills on the dance floor.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

One highlight of the two-minute montage was a 30-second clip in which Zelensky and his partner somehow stayed in sync with each other while blindfolded. The two maintained perfect timing and kept up their moves despite being unable to see each other.

It is truly outstanding stuff. And it has garnered the Ukrainian leader even more praise.

Is there nothing he can’t do? https://t.co/7ihpWAz0av — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) February 27, 2022

Okay this is starting to get ridiculous. https://t.co/2ihtKLiL8W — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 27, 2022

This is too weird right now. But still impressive! https://t.co/InvkJmwqW6 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) February 27, 2022

It’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s world, and the rest of us are just living in it https://t.co/EjnGlXgyuR — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) February 27, 2022

As if I didn’t have enough respect for Zelenskyy already 🇺🇦❤️ https://t.co/2qnVcnhfqM — Robin Windsor (@Robinwindsor) February 27, 2022

