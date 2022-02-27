WATCH: Zelensky’s Absolutely Unbelievable Performance on Ukraine’s Dancing With the Stars Will Blow Your Mind

By Joe DePaolo Feb 27th, 2022
 

In recent days, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has been lauded the world over for his courage in fighting the Russian invasion on his country. But Zelensky, a former comedian, is a man of many skills and talents — and one of those talents has become the talk of the internet.

Turns out Zelensky competed in — and won — Ukraine’s version of Dancing of the Stars back in 2012. And in a viral video which has spread across Twitter over the past 24 hours, viewers throughout the world have been left in awe of the Ukrainian leader’s ridiculous skills on the dance floor.

One highlight of the two-minute montage was a 30-second clip in which Zelensky and his partner somehow stayed in sync with each other while blindfolded. The two maintained perfect timing and kept up their moves despite being unable to see each other.

It is truly outstanding stuff. And it has garnered the Ukrainian leader even more praise.

