Marking his first appearance as an official member of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team, Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted a position as Biden’s chief medical advisor on Covid-19.

On Tuesday, during Biden’s event introducing the officials chosen to help address the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci praised health care officials, pushed Covid-19 safety protocols, and stressed the upcoming hardships Americans will face.

The infectious disease expert noted that he would have liked to accept the nomination in person but had prior engagements, as his friend and colleague, Dr. Harvey Alter, was receiving the Nobel Prize in medicine at the same time. Also taking place at the same time was President Donald Trump’s vaccine summit at the White House. Fauci did not contribute a video message to that event.

Using Alter as an example of excellence and achievement, Fauci went on to commend all health care workers and members of the NIH for their work fighting the pandemic.

“I believe, as you do, that in the fight against this pandemic, we must lead with science and that a key piece of our ongoing work is communicating consistently with the American people,” Fauci said, speaking directly to Biden.

Fauci echoed his previous praise of Biden’s proposal to have all Americans wear face masks for the first 100 days of his administration.

“Whether it’s maintaining social distancing and not congregating indoors, or the 100-day challenge you described on masking, or to get as many people vaccinated as possible. These actions are bold, but they are doable and essential to help the public avoid unnecessary risks, to help us save lives, reopen schools and businesses, and to eventually beat the pandemic,” he said.

Fauci acknowledged his expertise in medicine, noting that he has been through many health crises before, but labeled the coronavirus pandemic “the toughest one we have ever faced as a nation.”

“I look forward to advising you on these most urgent priorities and to work with this team of world class experts whom I have known for many years and deeply respect,” he added.

Pointing out that there are many hardships to come, Fauci ended on an uplifting note, assuring viewers that the United States will get through this together.

