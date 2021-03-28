SNL’s Bowen Yang delivered an impassioned monologue on the hate and racism Asian-Americans are facing, saying on Weekend Update that allies need to step up and “do more.”

Yang started out by telling viewers some important ways to support and amplify Asian-American voices, including “check[ing] in on your AAPI friends and tell them they’re so hot” and “call[ing] your senators and demand that they know about the lesbian characters in Sailor Moon.”

More seriously, Yang asked what he could possibly say “to help how insanely bad things are,” making it clear that “if someone’s personality is ‘punch an Asian grandma,’ it’s not a dialogue.”

He said being an ally to Asian-Americans obviously goes beyond watching Minari or “telling me you tipped your manicurist well.”

“I don’t even want to be doing this Update piece!” Yang told viewers. “I wanted to do my character gay Passover bunny, but it’s too smart for the show.”

He concluded with this clarion call: “Fuel up, do more. It’s the year of the metal ox, which basically means a car, so everyone get in, buckle up, it’s no pee breaks, we ride at dawn, grandmas!”

You can watch above, via NBC.

