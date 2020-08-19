White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows decided to rewrite history on Wednesday by claiming Donald Trump is “the only president” who ever successfully eliminated a terrorist enemy of the United States.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Meadows was asked to respond to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who used their DNC speeches to rip Trump’s foreign policy blunders and leadership failings. As Meadows started things off with a retort to Kelly, he offered a peculiar quote as he heaped praise on Trump for ordering Qasem Soleimani’s elimination.

This is the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out.

Evidently, Meadows completely forgot that in 2011, Barack Obama’s administration located Osama Bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan and the former president authorized the raid that ended the life of the 9/11 terrorist leader.

Did that little detail come up at all on Fox & Friends? No. Instead, Meadows continued to gush about Trump, and Brian Kilmeade followed up by snarking “You know what’s interesting is John Kerry ‘tone deaf.’ When he talks about bloopers overseas, he’s the one who broke his leg riding a bike in France when he should have been working. And the guy he’s endorsing, there’s not enough editors in the world to put all his bloopers on one reel.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

