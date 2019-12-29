There’s been reporting in the past week that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may end up running for Senate in Kansas.

The Washington Post reported that while he hasn’t made a final decision, Mitch McConnell is “pushing him hard to jump” into the race and there’s already a search underway for who Pompeo’s replacement could be.

On ABC’s This Week today, Jon Karl asked White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien if he would be interested in succeeding Pompeo.

O’Brien praised Pompeo as “a fantastic Secretary of State” and “one of the president’s best picks,” before saying, “I’m happy sitting where I am. I hope and expect that Secretary Pompeo will stay. I spoke with him about this two nights ago. He said he’s not running for Senate. He said he’s staying as Secretary of State.”

