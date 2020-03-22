WH Press Sec Grisham Defends Trump Berating Peter Alexander: Question About ‘False Hope’ Was ‘Inappropriate’

Last Friday President Donald Trump snapped at NBC’s Peter Alexander for being a “terrible reporter” during a press conference on the coronavirus.

“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things is may be giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting preparedness right now?” Alexander asked.

Trump responded by remarking, “No, I don’t think so. Such a lovely question.”

Then, when Alexander asked, “What do you say Americans who are scared, though? Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”, the President of the United States actually answered, “I say that you’re a terrible reporter.”

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz asked White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham today, who started by saying Trump has given “credit where it’s due” to the media before criticizing Alexander:

“The fact that he, a reporter asking if he’s giving false hope to the American people, I think that was inappropriate. He’s the Commander-in-Chief. He is at the helm of this country. And it is his job as president to try and comfort this country and make sure that they know we’re working towards options that will help people. It is his job to show not only leadership, but try to calm the American people. So to come after him and say he’s giving false hope, I think was wildly inappropriate.”

In response to criticism of that briefing and of the briefings Trump has spoke at more generally, Grisham said people on other networks need to “set aside their bias against this president, and they need to do what this White House is doing and show leadership and try to get information to the American public.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

