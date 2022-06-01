‘What Is She On?’ The View Mocks Laura Ingraham Blaming Pot for Uvalde Shooting

Laura Ingraham was the subject of mockery on The View as the panel ridiculed the Fox News host for drawing a connection between America’s mass shootings and marijuana use.

The View opened its show Wednesday by continuing their discussions on the fallout from the Uvalde school shooting which left 19 children and 2 adults dead. Whoopi Goldberg threw to a montage of conservatives arguing that secularism, “wokeness,” and “the decline in the moral values” are the root cause of mass shootings, rather than guns.

The montage included Ingraham, who used her Tuesday night show to claim there is a link between shootings and the “psychosis”of young people who smoke weed.

“Why aren’t people, in general, not talking more about the pot psychosis violent behavior connection?” Ingraham asked. The View chuckled in response to the question, and Joy Behar quipped, “What is she on? She’s high on something.”

Goldberg rejected all the arguments from the conservative montage by declaring, “The issue is that there is an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on.”

“They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar. Kids can get an assault weapon! That’s the issue!” She continued. “It’s not if people are smoking too much weed. You know that, Laura. You should know that…You can put it through a BS lens if you want to and keep pretending like you don’t know that we have an issue with assault weapons.”

Goldberg went on to reiterate her argument that “you can keep all your other guns,” but AR-15s “should not be in anybody’s hands unless they’re a soldier.”

Watch above, via ABC.

