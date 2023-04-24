‘What Took So Long?’ Fox News Covers Don Lemon’s Fiesty Statement After Being Fired From CNN

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported CNN’s firing of embattled anchor Don Lemon on Monday morning. Faulkner noted just before reading CNN’s statement that her co-host Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump press secretary, had quipped “what took so long” as the news came in during the break.

“Kayleigh actually said what took so long. CNN is parting ways with star anchor Don Lemon. The network made the announcement just a moment ago,” Faulkner began, adding:

Actually, and it says, quote, ‘CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family,’ I guess, but he can’t work there. ‘And we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and we’ll be cheering him on in his future endeavors.’ Don Lemon also speaking out, writing a statement. Here’s part of that. ‘I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned.’

“So clearly, they see this differently,” commented Faulkner as she continued to read Lemon’s feisty statement.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue the work I have loved at the network,” Faulkner concluded reading Lemon’s words.

“Yeah, it’s quite something. You know, we just I would just say we saw him take a break briefly for some comments he made. And then here we are,” McEnany concluded.

“Here we are,” agreed Faulkner.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

