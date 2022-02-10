‘What’s Going On Here?’ Tucker Carlson Questions Why Kamala Harris Didn’t Reveal Her Proximity to DNC Bomb on Jan. 6

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson put a spotlight on Vice President Kamala Harris’ relevance to the ongoing mystery of the pipe bombs planted around Washington D.C. before the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, Carlson delivered a monologue where he focused on the “very weird” evolution in the story of Harris’ location on January 6th. He noted how the Department of Justice initially claimed Harris was inside the Capitol when it was besieged by Donald Trump’s rioting supporters, but then admitted months ago that that was incorrect and Harris was not in the building during the insurrection.

From there, Carlson looked at the subsequent reporting about how Harris was at the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters on January 6th, the same day pipe bombs were discovered outside of their building and the Republican National Committee HQ. Reports have said Harris was just yards away from the bomb when her motorcade arrived at the DNC that day, and she was evacuated when the explosive was found.

Taking all of this into account, Carlson called the story’s shift “remarkable” as he asked “why haven’t we heard that before? And why didn’t the Justice Department know?”

He then wondered why Harris didn’t use her January 6th anniversary address last month to speak about how close she was to the bomb:

It would’ve been the perfect moment for Kamala Harris to tell us that she herself came within mere feet of a racist insurrectionist bomb. “They literally tried to kill me!” You can easily imagine Kamala Harris saying that. This is a person who puts herself at the center of every story, who invent stories in order to put herself at the center. This is the person who told us she was at a civil rights protest as a toddler. But she never mentioned that, that she was right near the bomb. In fact, she continued to hide that fact. It’s completely bizarre. What’s going on here?

Carlson moved on from there to address how the FBI have yet to identify or arrest the suspect who planted the bombs. Carlson called it “very strange” that the FBI supposedly has no leads on the suspect even though they were caught on security cameras and may have left some kind of DNA evidence on the bombs.

“Weird. People who plant bombs are almost always caught, because there’s a lot of physical evidence. This physical evidence was in pristine condition,” Carlson said. “But this person hasn’t been caught. This person, an amateur wearing Nike sneakers, has confounded the entire FBI crime lab and eluded the largest manhunt in American history.”

The Fox host continued by recalling how former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund previously suggested the bombs were meant to be a “diversion,” not to actually attack people. Carlson said that assessment “would make sense” between the bomb’s construction and the lack of a remote detonator, though it’s worth noting that the FBI has said that the bombs were “viable devices” capable of exploding.

Carlson concluded by questioning the political motives behind the bombs, asking, “Would a Trump supporter have known where Kamala Harris was going to be that morning? Probably not. Even her political allies didn’t know for some reason.”

It is fair to assume that if Kamala Harris hadn’t gone to the DNC when she went, the pipe bomb would not have been discovered just minutes before the insurrectionist breach at the Capitol. In other words, if Kamala Harris hadn’t been there, the bomb couldn’t have been the diversion that the Capitol Police Department said it was. It’s all pretty mysterious actually, and maybe the weirdest [thing] of all is that the FBI has only released 3 minutes of the video showing the person who planted the bomb. Why not release more tape?…Something is going on here, there’s no question about that, because the story doesn’t make any sense.

Watch above, via Fox News.

