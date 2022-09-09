‘What’s Happening With The Corgis?!?’ The View’s Ana Navarro Grills Brit Reporter Amid Chatter Queen’s Dogs Will Be Killed

The View co-host Ana Navarro grilled ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman about Queen Elizabeth II‘s corgis amid chatter the dogs will be buried alive or otherwise killed after her death.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Longman opened the show by reporting to the co-hosts from in front of Buckingham Palace on the death of the British monarch at age 96, and its aftermath.

As the segment neared its close, Navarro grilled Longman with an almost panicked urgency for the whereabouts of the queen’s corgis:

ANA NAVARRO: I gotta ask you one more question before we run out of time. The dogs, the corgis, did she still have corgis? What’s happening with the corgis? My dog wants to know. We all want to know. JAMES LONGMAN: Ana, I’ve got to tell you, Ana, I have absolutely no idea. If they were here, I could show them to you. I would be grateful. The corgis are part of the family. I’m sure they’re with the rest of the family right now. ANA NAVARRO: I need you to find out. JAMES LONGMAN: Okay.

The urgency in Navarro’s voice may have been due to a macabre cloud of uncertainty that gathered around the dogs’ fate after some widely-shared and embellished jokes that rocketed around social media on Thursday after reports of the queen’s condition first surfaced.

It’s tough to pinpoint where the joke got started, but on Thursday morning, journalist Ashley Feinberg tweeted a screenshot of the Royal Corgis Wikipedia entry that read “It was reported in July 2015 that the Queen has stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive her in the event of her death. Monty Roberts had urged Elizabeth to breed more corgis in 2012 but she had told him that she “didn’t want to leave any young dog behind” and wanted to put an end to the practice.”

Feinberg wrote “Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they’ve got left.”

Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they’ve got left pic.twitter.com/qtM0f0GX94 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2022

That tweet racked up over a hundred-thousand likes and retweets.

And jut after the Royal Family announced the queen had died, The Reductress tweeted “Cute! Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Prepare to Be Buried Alive With Her.”

Cute! Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Prepare to Be Buried Alive With Her: https://t.co/bXcRgMl85o pic.twitter.com/kDEvzIQ4J6 — Reductress (@Reductress) September 8, 2022

That tweet went even more viral, and concern for the corgis grew.

Wherever it got started, by Friday morning the top Queen/Corgi-related Google search terms were decidedly macabre. Type in “Queen corgis” and one pf the top responses was “buried alive,” and if you type “what happens to…” three of the top four are variations of “the queen’s corgis when she dies?”

But rest easy: the top search result yields a headline that reads “No, Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Be Buried With Her Corgis — This Is What Will Really Happen to Her Beloved Dogs” by a writer who gets all of the SEO brownie points.

The palace has yet to reveal the plan for the dogs now that Her Majesty has passed. But, there is speculation that they will go to the queen’s children. “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told Newsweek. According to TMZ, the fate of the queen’s four dogs will ultimately be found in her will. However, the contents of that document will probably be sealed for decades. When her husband died in the spring of 2021, an English judge revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh’s will would be sealed for 90 years. The same thing will likely happen with Her Majesty’s last will and testament.

But still, what is happening with the corgis?

