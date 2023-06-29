‘What’s Next, Gay Marriage?’ Joy Behar Says SCOTUS ‘Rolling Back’ Affirmative Action May Lead to Getting ‘Rid’ of Gay Rights

Co-host of The View Joy Behar on Thursday worried about “what’s next” after the Supreme Court decision in the landmark decision in Students For Fair Admissions v. Harvard, for which Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion.

The segment about the Affirmative Action ruling from SCOTUS on Thursday’s The View was bleak, with co-host Whoopi Goldberg tearing into Justice Thomas over the decision.

Behar talked about how she also hates legacy admissions policies, being the first in her family to go to college, and stressed her blue collar upbringing before turning to her fears going forward.

She argued that “talk on the right” is that “racism is over” because America elected a Black president. “It’s not!” she said. “That’s what bothers me about this, about this rolling back.”

“And also what bothers me also, is that what’s next? Gay marriage?” she then added. “I mean, they want to get rid of abortion rights, which they practically have done. Now it’ll be gay rights.”

She concluded vaguely that “they’re trying to do something.”

BEHAR: But the other thing I would say about this is that it plays into what the talk is on the right about post-racial society that we’re living in, you know? Because we elected a Black president, they think that racism is over. It’s not. And that’s what bothers me about this, about this rolling back. And also what bothers me also, is that what’s next? Gay marriage? GOLDBERG: Mm hmm! BEHAR: I mean, they want to get rid of abortion rights, which they practically have done. Now it’ll be gay rights. FARAH: Marriage equality was codified by the Senate, which is important because you can’t pull it back now. BEHAR: But they’re trying to do something. FARAH: And the states are trying to target.

Watch the clip above, via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com