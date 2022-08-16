‘What’s Wrong with You?’ Eric Bolling Knocks Laura Ingraham Over Comments About Moving Beyond Trump

Newsmax host Eric Bolling criticized his former Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham on Tuesday over recent comments she made on a podcast.

On The Truth With Lisa Boothe, Ingraham suggested the country might be ready to move past former President Donald Trump, who may run for a second term in 2024.

“Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m always very open about this on my show,” Ingraham said. “But, you know, we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants. The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

Bolling, who called Ingraham a “friend” and a “solid Trump supporter,” addressed her remarks Tuesday night in a segment on last week’s FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Maybe they gave up on the man,” he said of some conservatives. “Much like the organization she works for, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham seems to have thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.”

He aired a clip of Ingraham’s aforementioned remarks.

“Respectfully, I beg to differ,” he said. “Laura, a friend of mine. Solid, solid Trump supporter, even spoke at the [Republican] National Convention for Trump. What do you mean, no Trump? What’s wrong with you?

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com