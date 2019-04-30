Whoopi Questions Political Wisdom of Pete Buttigieg’s ‘White Privilege’ Talk: ‘We’re All Suffering the Same Stuff’

When he spoke with Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday, 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg discussed how white privilege may aid his campaign, and that he tries to be “aware” of that. That sparked a number of social media debates and hot takes, as well as a discussion on Tuesday’s The View.

The story comprised a full segment, with the overall idea of privilege — and the significance of acknowledging it — as the bulk. Toward the end of the discussion, Meghan McCain brought up the fact that Buttigieg is not only gay but married, and that he wouldn’t have been able to have a husband just a few years ago. She suggested that shows that, like other protected classes, he has also been denied privileges.

“Mayor Pete couldn’t get legally married until a few years ago, so is being gay not considered an oppressed class anymore? That’s my question with this,” she said. “I love the fact that he’s married to a man is not something we’re talking about, but I also think it’s something we shouldn’t ignore.”

“He couldn’t legally marry his husband until recently. It’s okay to say there’s also some privileges he didn’t have until recently,” said McCain.

Host Whoopi Goldberg replied with a very broad point about how privilege affects individuals on a day-to-day basis.

“You know what, the thing, I guess, to do is know that we are all hindered in some way. No one actually gets off,” said Goldberg. “White women, you know, you’ve had some privilege but not a whole bunch or you all would be much further ahead. Do you know what I mean? Black women, same thing. Women have had a tough time, ceilings, all kind of stuff.”

“Listen, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t questioned where they’re going or how to get there, and white privilege and privilege is a great big phrase but, in the day to day stuff, when you’re just trying to pay your rent, and they just knocked down your hours and you can’t get through, you know, we’re all suffering the same stuff,” said Goldberg, who was, like Joy Behar had a few minutes before, acknowledging that people who are struggling don’t always feel all that privileged.

It also seems clear Goldberg was noting the political implications, that some voters Democrats need to win over to win the election won’t connect with the idea that they are privileged when they’re facing hardships or struggling.

“So maybe the thing to do is to look at folks and not say, hey, here’s what you don’t have. But here’s what we’re going to have,” she continued. “Maybe, moving it forward. You know, saying, yes, this is a man who’s going to change the world.”

“And unite us and here is where we have commonalty,” added co-host Sonny Hostin.

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com