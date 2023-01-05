‘Why Is It Any Different When It’s Me and My Husband?’ Buttigieg Pushes Back on Baier Question About Spouse on Govt. Plane

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg defended taking his husband on a government plane as part of a U.S. delegation attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. He pointed to previous instances where U.S. officials brought their spouses to the games but did not receive criticism.

The event holds various sports competitions for wounded service members.

President Joe Biden tapped Buttigieg to lead the 2021 delegation, which also included other American officials. The secretary came under fire from conservative media outlets for bringing his husband Chasten Buttigieg with him.

Appearing on Thursday’s Special Report, Buttigieg was asked by anchor Bret Baier about the trip.

“You also brought your husband Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in Netherlands,” he said.

“That’s quite a spin to put on it,” Buttigieg protested.

“Was that reimbursed?” Baier asked. “Because that was one of the controversies.”

“Of course not,” he replied. “I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members – the Invictus Games as has been tradition for many years. I led the American delegation as one of the great honors of my time in this job. And the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse. It was a great trip. Incredible.”

Buttigieg then noted multiple instances of spouses of U.S. officials accompanying their significant others to the games.

“Here’s what I want you to understand,” Buttigieg told Baier. “Before me, it was the secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as First Lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing. And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one’s raising questions about why Secretary Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

“Understood,” Baier replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com