‘Why Not Me?’ Nikki Haley Whiffs When Asked to Explain How Her Candidacy Differs From Trump

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley had very little to offer when asked to explain what distinguishes her from Donald Trump as they run against each other for the same office.

Shannon Bream interviewed Haley on Sunday, during which, the Fox News host brought up the Wall Street Journal editorial board’s questions about Haley’s candidacy. The board released an article last week that said Haley had a “great” campaign rollout, but she has yet to provide a rationale for her candidacy that makes her stand out from Trump and her other potential rivals.

Bream summarized all of this before turning to Haley to ask “why you?”

“Why not me?” Haley answered. She followed this by referring to her personal story, then by offering a standard overview of her belief in term limits, countering “woke education,” and addressing the “socialism” and “defeatism” that have supposedly taken root in American society.

This wound up being a recurring issue of the interview, for Bream noted that Haley just spoke with Sean Hannity and wouldn’t say what policy differences she has with Trump.

“Clearly you think you are a better option than he is, or you wouldn’t have gotten into the race,” Bream said, “so where do you differ?”

“I don’t focus on President Trump,” Haley responded, “and it is amazing the media wants to talk about that so much.”

This prompted Bream to point out the inevitable reality that “to get through the primary, you’ll have to focus” on every opponent standing between Haley and the GOP nomination.

“To get to President Trump, you will have to get through that field,” Bream said. Haley ignored the broader implications of the question by saying “I’m focused on Joe Biden,” and by reiterating her call for “a new generation.”

Watch above via Fox News Sunday,

