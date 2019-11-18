Fox News host Sean Hannity went off once again after the release of new sworn, impeachment testimony implicated him in a conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about negative information being circulated about then-US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Three different administration officials, Yovanovitch, George Kent, and now David Hale, have all testified that Pompeo, or one of his top aides at the State Department, called Hannity to discuss Yovanovitch and the accusations Hannity and others made about her on his show back in March, where they called for her immediate ouster (see video below).

Hannity hasn’t just denied having this conversation with Pompeo or his aides, he has angrily attacked anyone who dares to repeat the sworn testimony. He dismissed “biased [Jeff] Zucker” and “fake news CNN” for reporting on it, blasted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann as a “jackass” for noting it, called MSNBC host Ari Melber a “dumbass” for doing the same, raged against the witnesses as liars, and engendered public sympathy from other Fox News figures.

“I was just told by my team, so apparently David Hale’s testimony was released a short time ago and he says in the transcript it was his understanding that Pompeo called [Hannity] to ask you what evidence you had of allegations regarding Yovanovitch,” Hannity noted. “Gregg, how many times do I have to say it. We barely mentioned this woman! Four times in passing. No, I never got a call from Secretary of State Pompeo or anybody else. Why would they lie about this?”

“You are being smeared,” Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said. “Donald Trump has been smeared for three years.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

