Wolf Blitzer Confronts Chris Christie With 10% Favorability Rating: ‘Not Very Encouraging, Is It?’

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie with a New Hampshire poll that showed his favorability rating at just 10% on Wednesday.

“I want to get your reaction to this new New Hampshire primary poll,” said Blitzer during an interview with Christie on The Situation Room. “Take a look at these numbers.”

Blitzer pointed out, “You have a 10% favorable rating in this New Hampshire Granite State poll. 21% neutral. 64% say it’s unfavorable towards you,” before adding, “That’s not very encouraging, is it?”

Christie responded:

Well I haven’t seen the poll. This is the first I’ve seen of it, haven’t heard about it, but look, when you’re out there telling the truth, Wolf, and you are pushing hard against the former incumbent president, in the beginning that’s going to be a hard road. That’s going to be uphill to do, but it needs to be done because our primary voters deserve two things. They deserve the truth, they haven’t gotten it from Joe Biden, they haven’t gotten it from Donald Trump. They will get it from me. Secondly, they deserve action on the issues that they care about, and neither Joe Biden or Donald Trump have given them that either.

Christie then pointed out that early on in the 2016 Republican primary, “Jeb Bush was the frontrunner, and Donald Trump was more than 20 points behind him.”

He also pointed to another poll that showed him closing in on Ron DeSantis for second place in New Hampshire.

“I saw a poll in New Hampshire two days ago that showed me half a point behind Ron DeSantis in third place,” he told Blitzer. “So I don’t know what those numbers are all about, but I’ll pick the poll I like, and I like that one that shows me only half a point behind DeSantis.”

According to RealClearPolitics’ poll average, Christie is the seventh most popular Republican presidential candidate across the US at just 2.4%.

