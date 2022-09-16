Wounded Reporter Benjamin Hall Makes Surprise Appearance at Fox News Quarterly Address

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall made a surprise appearance at the network’s quarterly address on Wednesday, exactly six months after being wounded while covering the war in Ukraine.

While Hall was wounded in the attack, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed.

Hall has been at home in London since he was released last month from Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas.

Hall appeared virtually at the address and received a standing ovation from those attending in person. He expressed his appreciation to those who helped him get out of Ukraine and those at Fox News who’ve supported him since the attack.

“I want to share that that victory in a sense with all of you, because I was helped by so many people and so many people at Fox News,” he said.

“The heroes who managed to get me out of Ukraine at that incredibly hard point, the heroes who saved my life on numerous occasions, the people who gave me my legs, who started me walking again, who allowed me to now pick up my children,” said Hall. “It is a story, not really of tragedy, but one of goodwill. And I think together, as we all continue to work, that’s something we have to keep doing. I feel so proud to be part of the Fox News family.”

Hall paid tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

Of course, it’s six months to the day right now and that’s sometimes difficult to think about. But when I think back to Sasha, I think of someone who worked so hard, who went like we did to try to find the stories. And she did that each and every day that we worked with her. And when I think of Pierre, this is someone who I traveled the world with, who many people at Fox News traveled with. To the tunnels of ISIS, to the front lines in Turkey, to the funerals and the great victories around the world, I was there alongside Pierre, and he taught us one thing, one thing that everyone needs to remember – that you must love this job, that you must fight every day to do it in the best way you possibly can.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com